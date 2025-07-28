SHEIN X TEAMS UP WITH HOUSE OF ONE FOR A CHIC, ACCESSIBLE CAPSULE COLLECTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Featuring clean lines, soft tailoring, and thoughtful details like pleats, piped edges, and cinched waists, the 50-piece collection offers refined wardrobe staples made to meet the moment – whether it's a Monday meeting, an after-hours event, or a well-earned day of rest. House of One's signature aesthetic – feminine, flattering, and quietly confident – is reimagined through SHEIN's lens of global accessibility and innovation.

"This collection embodies our belief that clothing should feel like a reward – elevated but never fussy," said Ronaldo Engelbrecht, Lead Designer House of One. "Our goal was to create pieces that bring ease and elegance to everyday life, helping women feel composed, confident, and fully themselves. Collaborating with SHEIN X gave us the platform to share that message on a global scale, combining thoughtful design with incredible reach."

Rooted in a palette of warm creams, charcoals, camel, and soft blue, the collection draws inspiration from heritage minimalism and everyday grace. Structured silhouettes are softened by draped fabrics and breathable knits, while linen blends offer tactile richness that wears beautifully over time. From wide-leg trousers and tailored sets to softly pleated skirts and refined day-to-night dresses, each piece is designed to move with real life – and feel like a moment of indulgence in the middle of it.

Made for the woman who dresses with purpose and shops with care, SHEIN X HOUSE OF ONE invites customers to experience what House of One calls affordable indulgence: timeless design that feels expensive – without the price tag.

Prices range from $9.29 to $48.39. The collection is available now, exclusively on SHEIN. Share your favorite looks using #SHEINXHouseofOne, and keep an eye out for future collaborations between SHEIN X and House of One.

About SHEIN X:

SHEIN X is a program under SHEIN - the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer - that collaborates with designers and creators to launch exclusive collections. Each release showcases the originality of talented creators worldwide and marries the essence of upscale fashion with affordability, giving a designer touch to all styles. To learn about SHEIN X, visit .

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit .

About House of One:

House of One is a modern womenswear label born from quiet strength and everyday grace-where refined tailoring meets feminine ease. Designed for the woman who leads with purpose and dresses with intention, our pieces reflect the rhythm of real life: full days, layered roles, and moments of pause in between. We believe clothing should offer more than function-it should offer a feeling. A sense of calm, capability, and quiet confidence. Each piece is crafted to flatter without effort, combining structured silhouettes with soft draping, subtle detail, and a touch of indulgence. For more information, visit .

