Supporting FIPS And CJIS For Secure IT Support: Beyondtrust Remote Support Remains Compliance-Ready As Standards Evolve



IT teams and support desks replacing non-compliant remote access tools are turning to BeyondTrust to help them meet modern security and compliance standards BeyondTrust Remote Support is compliance-ready, with built-in capabilities to help IT teams align with FIPS, CJIS, FedRamp, and other key security and compliance mandates without added complexity or operational overhead

ATLANTA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to PrivilegeTM and a leader in secure remote access, today announced its support for IT teams requiring security and compliance with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) and Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) policies in cloud and on-prem environments. As compliance expectations rise and agencies reevaluate their existing tools, many are replacing non-compliant remote support software with BeyondTrust Remote Support to stay secure and compliance-ready.

BeyondTrust Remote Support is currently the only remote support product on the market with FIPS 140-2, Level 1 Validation, and is one of only a few options available to become CJIS-compliant. Remote Support is purpose-built to deliver secure, encrypted remote access without VPNs, enabling IT teams, service desks, and technicians to support systems and repair devices while maintaining complete visibility, session control, and detailed auditing. This makes it an ideal fit for organizations to which FedRAMP, FISMA, DoDIN APL, Common Criteria, HIPAA and HITECH healthcare regulations apply, as well as any other private or public sector organizations required to adhere to strict data protection, encryption, and standard requirements for auditing and reporting.

BeyondTrust's Remote Support has also achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization to operate (ATO) at the moderate impact level, highlighting BeyondTrust's commitment to the security and protection of sensitive data. This achievement helps organizations in the public sector comply with key mandates, like NIST Zero Trust (SP 800-207), and empowers agencies, state and local governments, universities, and non-public sector customers to securely provide IT Support to their customers, remotely.

“FIPS and CJIS compliance aren't just checkbox items, they're essential security and compliance requirements to protect mission capabilities and business functions amid growing cyber risk and scrutiny,” said Sam Elliott, Senior Vice President of Products at BeyondTrust.“Many of our customers were using tools that failed to help them meet these requirements. With BeyondTrust Remote Support, they've found a secure, compliant-ready alternative that's built on day one to meet their mission and business needs.”

Unlike other solutions that have recently offloaded complex security and compliance responsibilities onto their customers, a move that exposes customers to potential cyber threats, added risk, cost, and operational overhead, BeyondTrust remains committed to its customer-first mission. By offering a secure, compliance-ready solution that is purpose-built for the needs of regulated organizations, BeyondTrust is able to remove these challenges for its customers.

BeyondTrust Remote Support sets itself apart by offering:



Simplified deployment with no certificate management required

Flexible deployment options, including regional cloud hosting to meet data residency needs

Full, custom-branding support

Industry-leading security, with granular role- and time-based access controls to enforce least privilege and full session auditing

FIPS-validated cryptography that ensures data is encrypted in accordance with federal standards

Compliance-optimized architecture designed to meet strict regulatory and security requirements

Advanced service desk features and workflows

Secure attended and unattended session support Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android)



"BeyondTrust makes it easy to make the case for prioritizing security, especially for government organizations concerned with compliance and audit requirements,” says Davis Hart, IT Division Manager - Customer Service, City of Dothan.“All these years after implementation, [using] BeyondTrust is still one of only a few CJIS-compliant options available."

For more information about how BeyondTrust Remote Support supports FIPS, CJIS, and other federal compliance standards, visit: beyondtrust.com/products/remote-support .

