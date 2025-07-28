Ex-Amazon, Coinbase Engineers Launch Drizz With $2.7M For Vision AI Mobile App Testing Agent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drizz emerges from stealth to transform mobile app testing with AI. The company's vision-based automation platform replaces brittle test scripts with natural language prompts – cutting test time from days to minutes.

Bengaluru, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI transforms how software is written, testing remains painfully manual. Traditional test frameworks can't keep up with AI-generated code or today's rapidly evolving mobile apps – and it's costing teams time, confidence, and revenue. Drizz , founded by Asad Abrar, Partha Mohanty, and Yash Varyani – engineers from Amazon, Coinbase, and Gojek – is taking on this challenge. Today, the company launches from stealth and announces a $2.7 million seed round to introduce the fastest Vision AI mobile app testing agent.

The round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Shastra VC, with participation from Anuj Rathi (ex-CBO, Cleartrip) and Vaibhav Domkundwar. The funding will fuel the continued development of Drizz's Vision AI engine, enhancing its speed, accuracy, and usability across enterprise environments.





Drizz Founders: (L-R) Partha Mohanty, Yash Varyani, Asad Abrar.

“Every app team is accelerating with AI, but testing still lags behind,” said Asad Abrar, co-founder and CEO of Drizz. “During my time as a product manager at Coinbase, locator-based tests broke with every UI shift, turning QA into a bottleneck. That frustration led us to build Drizz-an AI-native platform that keeps up with modern development and actually delivers confidence at scale.”

Drizz allows teams to write, run, and maintain end-to-end test coverage using plain English prompts instead of fragile code. The system evaluates apps visually – just like a real user – eliminating the need for locator selectors, manual updates, or separate test suites across devices. Its AI doesn't rely on brittle xPath locators or accessibility IDs, and instead interprets the UI visually – adapting automatically to screen density, hardware differences, and device-specific behaviors.





Drizz is a Vision AI mobile application testing agent, built for the speed and complexity of AI-powered app development.

“Drizz's multimodal engine understands the screen context and layout, even when elements are dynamic and constantly changing,” said Yash Varyani, co-founder and CTO of Drizz .“Where traditional testing may break, Drizz remains stable and flags bugs with detailed log intelligence that pinpoints the root cause. This ultimately saves testing teams both time and guesswork.”

Developers and QA teams can run tests across iOS and Android using one shared suite, generate test flows in natural language, and rely on self-healing automation that stays stable across UI changes. The platform is built for production readiness, with support for CI/CD pipelines, real device cloud testing, real-time reporting, and full enterprise-grade compliance. Drizz supports a comprehensive range of testing needs – including UI, Functional, API, multi-app, and end-to-end testing.

The system also supports field-level fallback logic and step-by-step execution that boosts reliability and makes debugging easier – even on the most complex interfaces. This opens doors for non-technical stakeholders to actively contribute test scenarios, with no coding required. It streamlines collaboration and helps teams move efficiently. In early deployments, Drizz has helped teams achieve over 97% test accuracy, and reduce test creation time by a factor of 10.

The company is already working with multiple unicorns globally and is seeing strong developer engagement, with users spending an average of 15 hours per week writing and executing test cases. Looking ahead, Drizz plans to extend its vision-based infrastructure toward testing for visually rich and highly interactive environments – areas where traditional locator-based tools can't operate due to dynamic interfaces and the lack of deterministic DOM structures.

“We want to redefine how quality software is shipped in the age of AI,” said Partha Mohanty, Drizz co-founder and CPO .“With Drizz, test authoring becomes effortless, execution highly accurate, and bug resolution near-instant – all powered by intelligent automation.”

Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners commented:“AI is fundamentally changing how software is built, tested, and deployed. In an era where more software needs to be shipped even faster than ever, software quality has become the biggest bottleneck. Drizz is therefore tackling one of the most critical parts of the software development cycle with a unique, vision-first approach. By solving real QA pain points and bringing non-technical users into the loop, Drizz is reimagining mobile application testing with AI. We're thrilled to partner with them on this journey.”

With AI redefining the speed and complexity of software creation, Drizz is supercharging teams to test faster and ship confidently.

Media images can be found here .

About Drizz

Drizz is a Vision AI mobile application testing agent, built for the speed and complexity of AI-powered app development. Drizz's proprietary multimodal engine understands screen layouts, UI flows, and dynamic elements like a human would-enabling smarter, more stable test execution. Test scenarios can be authored using simple English prompts, allowing even non-technical stakeholders to contribute without writing code.

Founded in 2024 by former engineering leaders from Amazon, Coinbase, and Gojek - Asad Abrar, Partha Sarathi Mohanty, and Yash Varyani - Drizz helps teams ship high-quality software with confidence. To know more, visit

About Stellaris Venture Partners

Stellaris Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on backing Indian founders building for Indian and global markets. With a team of former entrepreneurs and business builders, Stellaris is dedicated to helping founders at the earliest stages of company formation build sustainable, market-leading businesses.

Stellaris manages over $600 million in assets and is currently investing from its third fund of $300 million. Stellaris has built a portfolio of more than 40 companies across SaaS, Consumer, Financial Services, B2B Commerce, Education, Mobility and Healthcare. Stellaris portfolio companies that are market leaders in their spaces include Mamaearth, Whatfix, Propelld, Turno, Dashtoon and Kiwi, among others. Website | LinkedIn | X | YouTube

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Asad Abrar on ....