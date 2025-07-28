Cisos Connecttm Appoints Seasoned Cybersecurity Executive Bob Turner As Head Of Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his position as Head of Research, Turner will spearhead CISOs Connect's comprehensive research, including data-driven surveys, research papers, and the acclaimed "CISOs Investigate" series. His appointment underscores the organization's commitment to providing its exclusive membership community with actionable intelligence and strategic insights that drive informed decision-making in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Bob Turner's exceptional background in cybersecurity strategy and his proven ability to bridge the gap between business objectives and security imperatives makes him the ideal leader for our content and research initiatives," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "His data-driven approach and deep understanding of both the tactical and strategic challenges facing today's CISOs will be invaluable as we continue to expand our content and research offerings to serve our growing global community."

Turner's distinguished career spans multiple sectors and leadership roles. As CISO at Penn State University, he provided strategic leadership and oversight of information security programs across all university units, colleges, and campuses. Previously, he served as CISO at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he facilitated a comprehensive campus-wide cybersecurity strategy covering 34 campus divisions.

"I am incredibly excited to join the CISOs Connect team and contribute to an organization that has established itself as the premier community for cybersecurity leaders," Turner said. "The opportunity to lead research initiatives that directly impact how CISOs navigate today's evolving threat landscape is both an honor and a responsibility I take seriously. CISOs Connect's data-driven approach to understanding the challenges our community faces aligns perfectly with my passion for evidence-based decision making and collaborative problem-solving."

In addition to overseeing the development of comprehensive research programs, Turner will facilitate both virtual and in-person collaborative initiatives with CISO communities. He also will represent CISOs Connect as a subject matter expert at industry conferences and events.

His research initiatives will focus on emerging threats, strategic security frameworks, and the evolving role of cybersecurity leadership in business transformation.

David Cass, President of CISOs Connect and practicing CISO, added: "Bob's appointment as Head of Research represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide CISOs with the strategic intelligence they need to protect their organizations. His combination of academic rigor, practical experience, and collaborative leadership style aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to excellence."

The appointment comes as CISOs Connect continues its global expansion, building on its reputation for delivering high-impact, content-rich programs shaped directly by the cybersecurity community. The organization's research initiatives have become essential resources for security executives seeking actionable insights into industry trends, emerging threats, and best practices.

About CISOs Connect:

CISOs Connect is an exclusive, membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. It enables security leaders to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis, while providing a forum for collaboration with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions. CISOs Connect and Security Current, which is known for its Security Shark Tank, are lauded for their CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

Media Contact:

Aimee Rhodes

201-835-9205

SOURCE CISOs Connect