Iran Set to Welcome IAEA Team Soon
(MENAFN) An inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to travel to Iran in the next two weeks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Monday.
According to Baghaei, Tehran will submit a comprehensive manual outlining the country’s revised terms of cooperation with the United Nations’ nuclear monitoring body. The document is being prepared in alignment with a recently passed law by the Iranian parliament that limits collaboration with the IAEA.
The legislative shift occurred on June 25, when lawmakers voted in favor of suspending certain aspects of Iran’s engagement with the IAEA. The bill marked a significant policy move amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.
Despite the restrictions, Iran has agreed to engage with the agency. An Iranian foreign ministry official confirmed last Wednesday that the government had consented to host a technical team from the IAEA.
These developments come as international scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear activities continues to mount.
