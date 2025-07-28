Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin states Azerbaijan, Russia have gotten into ‘difficult period’ in two-sided relations

2025-07-28 07:41:54
(MENAFN) The Kremlin acknowledged on Monday that Russia and Azerbaijan are currently experiencing a “difficult period” in their bilateral relations, following Azerbaijan’s recent announcement that it will seek international legal action over a fatal Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash in Kazakhstan last year that claimed 38 lives.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the situation as a challenging phase but expressed hope that it would eventually pass, emphasizing that cooperation between the two nations remains mutually beneficial and built on a strong foundation.

Tensions escalated last month after Azerbaijan canceled cultural events in Russia, citing the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens during a police raid in Yekaterinburg, which it described as targeted ethnic violence. Peskov responded by affirming that Azerbaijani citizens who abide by Russian law are respected, while those who break the law face prosecution. He also stressed the importance of mutual respect for Russians living in Azerbaijan.

Regarding the AZAL plane crash, investigations by Russian authorities continue. Peskov stated that if Azerbaijan decides to pursue a lawsuit in international courts, Russia will await the official rulings. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed his country’s intention to seek justice internationally and noted ongoing efforts by Azerbaijani prosecutors to communicate with their Russian counterparts, who maintain that the investigation is still underway.

Separately, Peskov mentioned that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Beijing this September, during the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II commemorations, remains a possibility. Putin is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 and hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by participation in the Beijing anniversary events on September 2 and 3.

