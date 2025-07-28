Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Congress Pressured to Reveal Epstein-Linked Files

2025-07-28 07:18:15
(MENAFN) Tensions are mounting in the US Congress as calls grow louder to release sealed records connected to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, exposing fractures within the Republican Party as some members break from President Donald Trump, media reported Sunday.

This surge in demand follows renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s case—the disgraced financier accused of sexually abusing minors who died in custody in 2019. Sources reveal that US Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump in May that his name, along with other prominent figures, appears in confidential Justice Department documents yet to be disclosed publicly.

Although Trump has dismissed these developments as a political “hoax,” bipartisan pressure to make the files public is intensifying, the report states.

Leading the charge are Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, and Democrat Ro Khanna of California, both pushing to force a House vote on releasing the documents. On Sunday talk shows, each expressed strong confidence their initiative will succeed.

“It will pass,” Khanna declared during an interview program.

Massie cautioned on a political news and talk show that failing to act could damage the GOP’s political standing, stating, “If we don’t act, voters may check out.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson, also a Republican, criticized the current proposal for insufficient victim protections, telling media, “We want the truth, but we must also safeguard innocent people.”

