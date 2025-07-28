403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudanese Political Coalition Creates Rival Government
(MENAFN) A Sudanese political coalition, allied with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, has declared the creation of a rival government amid the ongoing civil war that has devastated the country for over two years.
The Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS) Leadership Council made this announcement on Saturday, appointing General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF commander, as the chairman of a 15-member presidential council. This council also includes regional governors.
Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu, a prominent rebel leader who is believed to control significant portions of territory and troops in South Kordofan, will assume the role of vice chairman.
Meanwhile, Sudanese politician Mohamed Hassan Othman al-Ta’ayshi has been named the prime minister.
TASIS expressed its gratitude and congratulations to the Sudanese people, who have endured the horrors of prolonged wars, in a statement marking this "historic achievement."
The coalition emphasized that the formation of the new government is a reaffirmation of its commitment to "building an inclusive homeland and a new secular, democratic, decentralized, and voluntarily unified Sudan, founded on the principles of freedom, justice, and equality."
General Dagalo had previously shared power with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and the de facto leader of the country.
Both generals had risen to power after a 2019 coup that ousted the long-serving former President Omar al-Bashir.
However, tensions between them escalated, leading to violent clashes in April 2023.
These hostilities arose after months of disagreements over the integration of their forces as part of a planned transition to civilian governance.
The Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS) Leadership Council made this announcement on Saturday, appointing General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF commander, as the chairman of a 15-member presidential council. This council also includes regional governors.
Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu, a prominent rebel leader who is believed to control significant portions of territory and troops in South Kordofan, will assume the role of vice chairman.
Meanwhile, Sudanese politician Mohamed Hassan Othman al-Ta’ayshi has been named the prime minister.
TASIS expressed its gratitude and congratulations to the Sudanese people, who have endured the horrors of prolonged wars, in a statement marking this "historic achievement."
The coalition emphasized that the formation of the new government is a reaffirmation of its commitment to "building an inclusive homeland and a new secular, democratic, decentralized, and voluntarily unified Sudan, founded on the principles of freedom, justice, and equality."
General Dagalo had previously shared power with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and the de facto leader of the country.
Both generals had risen to power after a 2019 coup that ousted the long-serving former President Omar al-Bashir.
However, tensions between them escalated, leading to violent clashes in April 2023.
These hostilities arose after months of disagreements over the integration of their forces as part of a planned transition to civilian governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment