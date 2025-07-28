403
Serbia Rejects Imposing Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic firmly declared on Saturday that Serbia will not impose sanctions on Russia under any circumstances.
This statement came as a response to comments made by his own EU integration minister, who suggested that Serbia could align with the European Union's policies in exchange for accelerated membership talks.
However, Vucic emphasized that Belgrade would not compromise its principles for short-term benefits.
Vucic further explained that Serbia would continue to pursue strong relations with both Russia and the EU, as this balanced approach "has proven to be correct so far." He reiterated that Serbia’s foreign policy reflects the stance of "the independent and sovereign state of Serbia."
Additionally, he criticized EU Integration Minister Nemanja Starovic’s comments, calling them "careless."
The president also pointed out that some media outlets, both domestic and international, were too hasty in jumping to conclusions regarding the country's position.
He firmly stated, "Serbia will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation."
Earlier this week, in an interview with a news agency, Starovic explained that Serbia opposed sanctions against Russia because they would have little impact on Russia but would severely damage the Serbian economy.
He added that Serbia would be willing to align with Brussels’ policies once EU membership became a realistic prospect.
Currently, Serbia remains one of the few European nations that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia or take a clear stance in favor of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
President Vucic had previously disclosed that the EU had pressured Belgrade to abandon its neutral position and sever ties with Moscow.
