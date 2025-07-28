Russian Propaganda To Intensify Use Of Rally Narratives In Ukraine In Coming Weeks CCD
“It is expected that hostile resources will spread false claims that the Ukrainian people are allegedly demanding 'surrender,' 'overthrow of the government,' and 'an end to the war at any cost,'” the statement said.
In addition, enemy information operations targeting residents of Ukraine's frontline regions are expected to intensify.
“In particular, false reports will be spread about the alleged evacuation of military administration employees, provocative 'leaks' on behalf of the Ukrainian military or local authorities, etc., with the aim of intimidating people and creating the impression of a collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense,” the CCD noted.Read also: CCD : Prosecution of Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity for desertion is fake new
It is also expected that the Russians will continue their information manipulatio - from attempts to discredit Ukraine in the context of the negotiations in Istanbul to promoting the topic of prisoner exchanges and undermining confidence in the Ukrainian air defense forces.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian media are spreading fake news that Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity are allegedly facing criminal prosecution for desertion.
