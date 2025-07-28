403
French FM To Partake In UN Conf. On Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 28 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will partake in the high-level UN conference on the two-state solution, the ministry of foreign affairs said on Monday.
The ministry said in a statement that Barrot would head to New York later today to partake in the conference, due on July 28-29, adding that he would, during the event, urge the international community to pursue "the political momentum" spearheaded by France to attain several goals.
These objectives, it added, include the recognition of the State of Palestine, forwarding the process of normalization with Israel, enhancing regional integration, supporting Palestinian governance reforms and disarming Hamas.
The conference comes after Paris has declared it will officially recognize the State of Palestine in September. (end)
