Opendoor To Adjourn Special Meeting Of Stockholders To August 27, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that it intends to convene and then adjourn the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the“Special Meeting”) scheduled to occur at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, on Monday, July 28, 2025 until August 27, 2025. No other business will be conducted at the Special Meeting.

The Special Meeting was being held to consider two proposals related to a discretionary reverse stock split of the Company's common stock. Approval of the proposals does not mean that a reverse stock split would occur. Rather, an approval would provide the Company's Board of Directors with an option to pursue a reverse stock split only if the Board believes it is in the best interests of Opendoor and its stockholders, which includes seeking to ensure that Opendoor remains listed on Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed, the Company received notice from Nasdaq in May that it had failed to comply with Nasdaq listing rules because the closing price of the Company's common stock was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

For Opendoor to be back in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, the closing price of Opendoor's common stock must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days by November 24, 2025, and Nasdaq, in its sole discretion, can extend this minimum 10-day trading period. As of today, Nasdaq has not notified the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

In light of the recent volatility in the trading of Opendoor's common stock and the impact on its trading price, the Board believes it is in the best interests of Opendoor and its stockholders to adjourn the Special Meeting today to allow for additional time to assess market conditions and the Company's stock price before holding the Special Meeting.

The Special Meeting will be adjourned until 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on August 27, 2025. It will continue to be held online at For information on how to attend the reconvened Special Meeting online and submit questions during the Special Meeting, please see the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on June 16, 2025 (the“Proxy Statement”).

The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting remains June 4, 2025. During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to accept stockholder votes and any stockholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so. The Company encourages any eligible stockholder that has not yet voted their shares or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holders to do so promptly. Any stockholders who have already voted or submitted a proxy do not need to take any further action unless they wish to change their vote.

About Opendoor

Opendoor is a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions whose mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit .

