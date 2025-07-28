Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan Deepening Cooperation In Various Domains

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). A memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed between the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Board of Investment of Pakistan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The document was signed following the fifth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. In addition to the MoU, several other agreements were signed:

The protocol of the 5th intergovernmental commission meeting;

A memorandum on halal trade between the state Institution Center for the Development of the Halal Industry under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Pakistan Halal Authority;

A memorandum on cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment between the Center for Standardization and Metrology of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

During the commission's session, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov met with Pakistan's Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari, to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation.

The commission's work continued in an extended format with the participation of relevant ministries and agencies. The sides discussed prospects for deepening trade and economic partnership, enhancing transport and logistics connectivity, implementing joint energy and infrastructure projects, and expanding cooperation in agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, and information technologies.

Special emphasis was placed on the practical implementation of previously reached agreements and strengthening direct ties between business communities of both countries.

"Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of strategic partnership with Pakistan. The friendship between our countries has deep cultural and historical roots, and Pakistan holds a priority position in Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy," Baisalov stated.