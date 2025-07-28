403
Sudan’s RSF Bloodbath Leaves 27 Civilians Dead
(MENAFN) At least 27 civilians lost their lives and 43 more were seriously injured after an assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a village in Sudan’s West Kordofan region, local medical professionals reported on Thursday.
The Sudan Doctors Network, in an official release, confirmed that the RSF launched a fresh attack on Brima Rashid village, situated north of Al-Nahud city. The offensive targeted defenseless residents inside their homes—including women, children, and elderly individuals.
The group characterized the incident as “a massacre” and “a bloody crime reminiscent of the most horrific violations against humanity.”
Condemning the assault in the strongest possible terms, the independent medical organization held the RSF’s leadership “fully responsible for the lives lost and the bloodshed.” It labeled the operation as “both a war crime and a crime against humanity” and called for immediate international intervention.
“This massacre is a dangerous continuation of systematic violations committed by the RSF across multiple states,” the network warned, highlighting “local and international silence and a deliberate disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people.”
The Sudan Doctors Network demanded that the global community officially designate the RSF as a terrorist group and urged swift measures to stop ongoing abuses against civilians living under RSF control. Additionally, it called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to assist those forcibly uprooted from their homes.
There was no immediate response from the RSF regarding the attack.
Since April 2023, fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced roughly 14 million people, according to the United Nations and local sources. However, research from US academic institutions estimates the death toll could be as high as 130,000.
