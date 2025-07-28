Last Chance To Get COSRX's Best-Selling Snail Duo On The House At Alfred Coffee -- This Wednesday Only

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fueled by COSRX's Amazon best-selling Advanced Snail line, the collaboration introduced skincare lovers and coffee connoisseurs alike to the brand's holy grail formulas, including the legendary Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream . These products are so good, your skin might just scream "Snailed it!" louder than your first sip of morning caffeine.

To spotlight the collaboration, COSRX and Alfred Coffee have turned midweek fatigue into a moment of joy by rebranding Wednesdays, the longest day of the week, as "Slow Wednesdays". Inspired by the brand's snail mucin hero ingredient, the campaign encourages Angelenos to pause, pamper, and perk up with a dose of skincare and coffee. Starting at 7 AM every Wednesday in July, early birds at participating Alfred Coffee locations were treated to a full-sized Snail Essence and Cream set with any drink purchase. Products flew off the shelves within hours, and what started as a six-store giveaway quickly turned into a citywide sensation.

Now, as all good things must come to an end, COSRX and Alfred Coffee are going all out for the final Slow Wednesday. Due to overwhelming demand, the event has expanded to 11 Alfred Coffee locations across LA: Melrose Place, Marina del Rey, Ventura Place, Brentwood, Westwood, Coldwater, Arts District, Beverly Hills, Encino, Highland Park, and Silverlake. The final drop happens Wednesday, July 30 at 7 AM, so mark your calendars as this is the last chance to get the TikTok-famous Snail Duo free with any Alfred Coffee purchase. Supplies are limited, so get there early or risk missing out.

Throughout the month, the collaboration has featured limited-edition coffee sleeves, influencer takeovers, a buzzing social giveaway, and nonstop excitement both online and off. At its core, the campaign reflects COSRX's mission to help Angelenos slow down and indulge in a little everyday self-care - because nothing pairs better than glowing skin and your favorite latte.

So run, don't walk to grab you're favorite "Snailed It" set.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

About Alfred Coffee

Alfred first opened in 2013 on Melrose Place with a singular vision: to become the neighborhood coffee shop of LA. Fueled by consistent innovation, everyday excellence, and creative partnerships, Alfred delivers a whole experience – all part of their ongoing mission to invite everyone into their world and give them every reason to stay. With more than 20 locations across Los Angeles and beyond, Alfred continues to set the bar for coffee culture worldwide. Discover more at .

