Lithuania Plans Banning Russian Passport Holders in Politics
(MENAFN) Lithuanian conservatives have introduced a proposal to prevent Russian passport holders from assuming roles as founders, members, or financial contributors to political parties.
The bill, which has been drafted by the Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TSLKD), the nation’s leading opposition party, also calls for the mandatory disclosure of political party members who hold dual citizenship.
The bill's proponents argue that individuals from Russia, Belarus, and China, which are considered “hostile states” by the Lithuanian government, present a national security threat.
Dalia Asanaviciute, a co-author of the bill, explained that citizens from these countries, particularly those with connections to Russian oligarchs, could potentially influence political parties.
She further noted that “Russia allocates significant resources to interfere in democratic and political processes globally, with a focus on our region,” as reported by a news agency.
The initiative was triggered by a report revealing that Alvydas Brusokas, a co-founder and contributor to the Dawn of Nemunas party, holds dual Lithuanian-Russian citizenship.
Historically, Lithuania was part of the Russian Empire for several centuries, and from 1940 to 1991, it was a republic within the Soviet Union.
Ethnic Russians currently make up approximately 5% of Lithuania's population of 2.89 million.
Among them, around 14,500 Russian nationals have residency permits in Lithuania, with some having left Russia due to political reasons.
As one of the strongest advocates for Ukraine, Lithuania has consistently pushed for stricter sanctions against Moscow.
