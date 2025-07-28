New Vodafone Idea Plans Unveiled: Free Hotstar, Prime Lite & 50GB Bonus Data!

Vodafone Idea (VI) has launched new prepaid recharge plans with benefits like up to 50GB extra data, access to OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Lite, and unlimited calling.

Vodafone Idea has announced exciting benefits for its prepaid customers with select recharge plans. The telecom provider offers up to 50GB of additional high-speed data along with access to popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Lite and Disney+ Hotstar. These special packs are aimed at users who need more data for work-from-home, office tasks, or online learning.

This plan comes with a full-year validity of 365 days and offers users 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling across all networks. Additionally, this plan provides free access to Disney+ Hotstar and allows unlimited internet usage from 12 AM to 6 AM.

Vi has also included a 50GB data booster with weekly data rollover benefits in this plan. Vodafone Idea's Rs. 3699 recharge plan is one of the key offerings.

Another notable pack is the Rs. 3799 plan, which includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Lite and Vi Movies & TV. This plan offers 2GB of data daily, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and unlimited nighttime data. Unused data can be carried over on weekends. As a bonus, this pack also includes 50GB of additional high-speed data.

Vodafone Idea is also running the "Vi Guarantee" program for new 4G and 5G users. Under this offer, users who recharge with Rs. 299 or more will receive a total of 130GB of additional data throughout the year.

Specifically, 10GB of data will be credited every 28 days as part of the benefit. This offer is exclusively available through the Vi app and only for eligible customers.

These new offers are expected to benefit users looking for high-speed data and streaming subscriptions in a single pack. With added benefits and long-term validity, Vodafone Idea aims to attract more digitally savvy users, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Customers are advised to check their eligibility on the Vi app before opting for these plans.