Six Crushed To Death In India Stampede
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least six people were crushed to death at a temple in northern India's Uttarakhand state yesterday, officials said, after a massive crowd surge.
The stampede occurred on the stairway leading to the temple in the city of Haridwar, on the banks of the Ganges river, and left many injured.
“Six dead and more than 10 injured are admitted to the hospital,” senior city police official Parmendra Dobhal said.
Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said relief and rescue operations were underway.
“I am constantly in touch with the local administration regarding this matter and continuous monitoring of the situation is being done,” he said in a statement.
Narrating the incident, an injured victim from Bihar said a huge crowd had suddenly gathered at the temple, which led to the stampede. As people tried to jostle their way out of the crowd, he fell and fractured his hand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the stampede in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” he said.
Deadly stampedes and crowd crushes are a common occurrence at Indian religious festivals.
