Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Six Crushed To Death In India Stampede

Six Crushed To Death In India Stampede


2025-07-28 04:02:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least six people were crushed to death at a temple in northern India's Uttarakhand state yesterday, officials said, after a massive crowd surge.
The stampede occurred on the stairway leading to the temple in the city of Haridwar, on the banks of the Ganges river, and left many injured.
“Six dead and more than 10 injured are admitted to the hospital,” senior city police official Parmendra Dobhal said.
Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said relief and rescue operations were underway.
“I am constantly in touch with the local administration regarding this matter and continuous monitoring of the situation is being done,” he said in a statement.
Narrating the incident, an injured victim from Bihar said a huge crowd had suddenly gathered at the temple, which led to the stampede. As people tried to jostle their way out of the crowd, he fell and fractured his hand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the stampede in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” he said.
Deadly stampedes and crowd crushes are a common occurrence at Indian religious festivals.

MENAFN28072025000067011011ID1109850026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search