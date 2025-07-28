Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN organization director says Israel’s Gaza assistance drops are smokescreen

2025-07-28 03:31:34
(MENAFN) Israel’s practice of airdropping food into Gaza does little to help the worsening humanitarian crisis and merely serves as a public relations gesture, according to Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Lazzarini criticized the method as costly, inefficient, and potentially dangerous to civilians. “Airdrops will not stop growing starvation. They are expensive, ineffective, and can even harm those in need. This is a distraction – a smokescreen,” he wrote, stressing that only political will can solve the manmade hunger crisis.

He urged Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to flow through proper channels. “At UNRWA, we have enough supplies for 6,000 trucks stuck in Jordan and Egypt, just waiting for permission to enter Gaza,” he noted. Lazzarini emphasized that trucking aid in is safer, quicker, cheaper, and more respectful to the dignity of Palestinians.

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported it had dropped seven pallets of aid including flour, sugar, and canned goods. It also promised safe passage for UN convoys and said it was open to “localized humanitarian pauses.”

Videos circulating on social media reportedly show Palestinians scrambling for food amidst growing desperation. Meanwhile, the UN, various aid organizations, and several European governments have escalated their criticism of Israel, particularly as the Gaza death toll nears 60,000.

Israel insists that more aid could be allowed in if it bypasses Hamas, accusing the militant group of stealing humanitarian supplies. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas continue to blame each other for civilian casualties at aid distribution sites.

In a related development, US President Donald Trump reiterated that Israel must eliminate Hamas, following another breakdown in ceasefire negotiations.

