Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Many die due to train wreck in Germany

2025-07-28 03:08:33
(MENAFN) At least three people have died in a serious train derailment in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg, according to police cited by the tabloid Bild. The regional express train, carrying about 100 passengers, came off the tracks in a wooded area roughly 50 kilometers west of Ulm on Sunday evening.

Regional Interior Minister Thomas Strobl reported that “dozens” were injured, and that all passengers had been evacuated. He also mentioned that some individuals might still be trapped under debris and the overturned carriages.

Local emergency services reported 34 people injured, with three in critical condition, though officials have not confirmed these numbers.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and described the incident as “dismaying,” without providing specific casualty details.

The train was traveling toward Ulm when it derailed. Rescue efforts involved numerous emergency teams and at least six helicopters. Media images show multiple carriages overturned in a ravine near the tracks.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, but severe storms and heavy rain were reported in the area shortly before the derailment, according to Bild.

