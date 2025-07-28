Indiaskills 2025: Govt Opens Registration To Search Talent In Vocational Training, Skills

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has opened registrations for the IndiaSkills Competition (ISC) 2025 to celebrate excellence in vocational training and skill development in the country.

The competition will feature 63 skills for which participants from all 36 states and UTs will compete.

“The competition offers a national platform to showcase talent, excellence, and innovation in vocational skills,” MSDE shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“As we build a future-ready workforce, IndiaSkills 2025 plays a vital role in identifying and nurturing the next generation of skill champions who will represent India on global platforms,” it added.

The biennial competition is designed to identify, nurture, and reward India's most talented youth, preparing them to represent the nation on international stages such as the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) 2026 -- the largest international skills competition for young professionals in the world.

ISC aims to inspire young people to pursue careers in vocational education and to recognisd the importance of skilled work in today's economy.

The competition is open to all Indian nationals, with participants required to meet specific age criteria. The minimum age is 16 years, and the maximum age limit is 25 years.

In general, participants must be born on or after January 1, 2004; however, for certain advanced technology skills, such as cyber security, mechatronics, aircraft maintenance, among others, participants must be born on or after January 1, 2001.

IndiaSkills 2025 follows a structured, multi-tiered selection process. Each participant can apply for only one skill.

The competition unfolds across two primary tracks. Track I involve State-level competitions conducted by State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs), while Track II is led by Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) for skills not opted by the states/UTs.

Both tracks will feed into Regional Skill Competitions (RSCs), followed by boot camps and the final national competition. The competition includes both individual and team-based skills, closely aligned with the categories identified by WorldSkills International.

Regional competitions will be hosted across five zones -- North, South, East, West, and Northeast -- while the final IndiaSkills National Competition will be organized centrally by MSDE.

Winners of the national competition will receive extensive training and mentorship to represent India at the WSC 2026 and other international forums.

Registrations can be completed online via the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal.

The last date to complete the registration is September 30.