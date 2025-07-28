Ukraine Honors Memory Of Those Executed And Tortured In Captivity
"This day is not only about loss. It is about pain that does not subside. It is about people we did not have time to embrace. It is about crimes that have no statute of limitations and which Ukraine must tell the world about," the General Staff said.
The General Staff emphasized that systematic crimes against prisoners have become part of the aggressor country's military practice.
"The Russians torture. They shoot. They humiliate. They use our people as human shields, instruments of propaganda, and blackmail. Olenivka, electric torture in captivity, sexual violence, inadequate nutrition, lack of medical care, and communication with relatives are not exceptions, but links in a deliberate policy," the General Staff emphasized.
They added that Russia is violating the Geneva Conventions, the UN Convention against Torture, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and the foundations of humane values.
“These are war crimes. Crimes against humanity. We are dealing with an organized system of abuse of Ukrainian prisoners. It is not enough to observe - international institutions must act. Their pressure is needed. Access. Control. Accountability,” the General Staff urged.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed their gratitude to all volunteers, human rights activists, and journalists who are not allowing the tragedy of the prisoners to be silenced. To those who are searching for the missing, supporting families, and keeping in touch.Read also: Border guards show how they use Vampire drones to destroy Russian positions
"We honor those who died in captivity. Those who were tortured. Those who were murdered. We remember. And we will not forgive. We believe in the return of each of our soldiers. And in the strength of each family that waits. With love, pain, and endurance. The state is doing everything possible to ensure that the returns take place. And this work continues to bring everyone home. This is not just a fight for our people. This is a fight for humanity," the General Staff emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution establishing the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations, as well as civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.
Photo: InformNapalm
