(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from July 21 to July 24, 2025 Saint-Cloud, July 28, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from July 21 to July 24, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/21/2025 FR0012435121 11,804 24.8578 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/21/2025 FR0012435121 3,331 24.8084 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/22/2025 FR0012435121 9,205 24.7323 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/22/2025 FR0012435121 4,798 24.6760 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/23/2025 FR0012435121 2,800 25.0457 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/24/2025 FR0012435121 7,854 25.2264 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/24/2025 FR0012435121 2,500 25.1880 DXE Total 42,292 24.9064



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 21 to July 24, 2025