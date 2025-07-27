5 Cleveland Browns Stars Who Had Talent But Threw It All Away For The Wrong Reasons

These Browns players had sky-high potential, but what followed instead were suspensions, arrests, and wasted careers.

He could've become a Hall of Famer. Between 2012 and 2013, Josh Gordon was nearly unstoppable. But constant violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy crushed his career. After 2013, he appeared in just 12 games across five years for the Browns, wasting what could have been a decade-long legacy.

Manziel entered the league with hype and swagger. By 2015, it all collapsed. The former Heisman winner played only eight games that season before legal troubles, domestic violence allegations, and substance abuse scandals ended his NFL dreams far too soon.

In 2002, William Green gave Browns fans hope with a solid rookie campaign. But the running back never lived up to expectations. A suspension for substance use in 2003 marked the beginning of the end. Injury setbacks and inconsistencies did the rest.

Edwards exploded in 2007 with over 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. That version disappeared quickly. By 2008, he was dropping routine catches. In 2009, he played just four games for Cleveland before being traded to the Jets.

Once considered a cornerstone tight end, Winslow Jr's trajectory nosedived after a motorcycle accident in 2005 caused a torn ACL. He never regained his peak form and off-field controversies followed. His Browns career faded fast, and he was traded soon after.