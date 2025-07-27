403
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast - 27/07: Signs Of Exuberant (Chart)
- On Thursday of this past week the GBP/USD touched the 1.35900 area before seeing a rush lower and causing the currency pair to go into the weekend around 1.34365. The highs reached this past Thursday touched marks seen on the 10th of July, but didn't come anywhere next to the highs produced on the 1st of July when the 1.37850 ratio was challenged. The fall in the GBP/USD which started on Thursday showed velocity, and when the 1.35000 level was penetrated below, the currency pair kept selling. The GBP/USD has correlated to the broad Forex market well and will continue to do so. However, what day traders should take note of is that the GBP/USD is showing a slightly higher degree of price velocity compared to some other currencies. Perhaps financial institutions remain nervous about the economic prospects of the U.K under the current government's leadership.
- However, the problem for the GBP/USD and other major currencies is that outlook is murky. The Fed in some analysts eyes should have cut interest rates a few months ago. Interest rates in the U.S remain high. How long can the Fed keep the Federal Funds Rate elevated? The risk of U.S inflation is real, but it remains only a risk and not proven yet.
