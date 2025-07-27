403
Lebanon’s PM Rejects Claims of U.S.-Supported Buffer Zone Plan
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam firmly rejected on Saturday the circulating claims of a US-supported initiative to create a demilitarized buffer zone in southern Lebanon. These rumors surfaced amid reports suggesting an international effort to replace the UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, with a new multinational military presence.
Addressing reporters after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Salam responded to questions about allegations that France and the United States were advocating for a civilian-free buffer strip near the Israeli border.
“I haven’t heard of such a proposal,” he stated.
The Prime Minister’s comments followed a report released by media, which quoted a senior political figure alleging that Washington had communicated its unwillingness to back the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate. The report further claimed that the US was promoting the deployment of American, French, and British troops as a substitute peacekeeping force.
The paper detailed that US envoy Tom Barrack recently proposed a broad agreement to a high-ranking Lebanese official. The offer reportedly involved establishing a large, fully international-controlled demilitarized zone, coupled with commitments to permanently halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon, support postwar reconstruction, secure prisoner releases, and inject substantial investments.
The proposal reportedly also tackled Hezbollah’s status, armament, and integration within the Lebanese government framework.
These reports arrive amid escalating tensions along Lebanon’s southern frontier, where Israeli airstrikes persistently target civilian areas despite a ceasefire that has been officially in effect since late 2024.
The conflict began with Israeli military operations on October 8, 2023, eventually expanding into full-scale war by September 23, 2024. The fighting claimed over 4,000 lives and caused approximately 17,000 injuries.
Under the ceasefire terms, Israel was obligated to withdraw completely from southern Lebanon by January 26, a deadline extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel continues to hold five military positions along the border.
During Saturday’s discussion, Salam also briefed Berri on his recent visit to Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.
A statement from Berri’s office highlighted Macron’s reaffirmation of France’s support for Lebanon, including its dedication to renewing UNIFIL’s mandate to ensure ongoing stability in the south.
Salam reiterated this commitment in a social media post, emphasizing that Macron was “committed to supporting Lebanon and extending UNIFIL’s mission in southern Lebanon.”
In late June, Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry formally petitioned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to renew UNIFIL’s mandate for another year starting August 31.
