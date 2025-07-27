Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FSB reports Ukrainian agent caught in Russia

2025-07-27 07:21:39
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday the arrest of a Moldovan national living in Russia, accused of spying for Ukraine in the western Ryazan Region. The FSB stated that since 2024, the suspect had been in contact via Telegram with a handler from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR. Following instructions, he reportedly gathered and transmitted information about a Russian military unit and a defense industry facility in the area.

The man was allegedly promised help to escape to France, with plans to then travel to Ukraine and join its armed forces against Russia. The Ryazan investigative division has opened a criminal case charging the suspect with state treason through espionage, and a court has ordered his detention.

The FSB warned that Ukrainian intelligence is actively recruiting Russians via social media and messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp to engage in sabotage and terrorism, emphasizing that anyone aiding Kiev will face prosecution.

Recently, the FSB reported several foiled sabotage and terrorist plots linked to Ukraine, including a shootout in Western Siberia where a suspected bomber was killed while trying to flee to Ukraine, and the prevention of a plan to destroy a railway bridge in Saratov Region, which also resulted in the death of a Russian suspect after he fired on officers.

