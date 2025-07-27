403
Rwanda, Tanzania Seal Two Collaboration Pacts
(MENAFN) Rwanda and Tanzania formalized two new cooperation agreements on Saturday, signing memoranda of understanding to strengthen collaboration in agriculture and to establish a Tanzania Ports Liaison Office in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.
The accords were endorsed during the 16th Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) ministerial meeting in Kigali. Signing on behalf of their nations were Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo.
Both officials underscored the JPC’s role as a vital mechanism for deepening bilateral dialogue and expanding areas of partnership. They stressed that the upcoming liaison office in Kigali is set to enhance the efficiency of port services for Rwandan businesses that import and export goods.
Nduhungirehe commended the growing ties between Rwanda and Tanzania, emphasizing the strategic importance of the port of Dar es Salaam, which handles over 70 percent of Rwanda’s overseas trade. He noted the port’s significant role in supporting Rwanda’s economy.
He remarked that he often describes Rwanda as a “land-linked country” working hand-in-hand with regional partners like Tanzania via the Central Corridor and Dar es Salaam. “We are grateful for the facilitation provided by Tanzania and its critical infrastructure,” he said.
The ministerial discussions also outlined plans to form a joint technical committee. This body will be tasked with identifying and resolving trade and transport obstacles that hinder businesses operating between the two neighboring countries.
