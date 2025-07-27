403
Kiev strikes Moscow in new drone raid
(MENAFN) Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone strike targeting Moscow and nearby regions just hours after suggesting a new round of peace talks with Russia.
According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Russian air defenses intercepted at least 15 drones headed for the capital by 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. He reported no major damage or injuries, though emergency teams were deployed to handle debris. The Defense Ministry later stated that 19 drones were downed over Moscow Region overnight.
In total, 97 drones were intercepted between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:00 a.m. Sunday. These included 38 over Bryansk, 11 over Kaluga, eight over Tula, and five over Oryol Regions.
One residential building in Zelenograd, a district northwest of Moscow, sustained damage from the strikes. Videos circulating online showed shattered windows and cars engulfed in flames at the scene.
Major airports in the capital—Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky—temporarily halted operations as a safety measure, resuming flights after 4 a.m.
Moscow officials report that Ukraine has significantly increased drone raids in recent days, with nightly attacks since mid-week. Ukrainian UAV strikes deep into Russian territory have been ongoing for months, often hitting civilian areas. Russia has repeatedly labeled these actions as “terrorist attacks” intended to harm civilians.
The latest assault comes shortly after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky proposed new peace negotiations with Russia, suggesting a third round in Istanbul next week. During their June talks, Moscow offered a conditional ceasefire, which required Kiev to halt the flow of Western military aid—a proposal Ukraine declined.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine seeks only a temporary pause in fighting to regroup and rearm. Moscow continues to warn against any NATO presence in Ukraine, even under the pretext of peacekeeping.
