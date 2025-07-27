403
Russia hits drone-manufacturing locations in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Russian military has launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian defense industry sites involved in manufacturing drones and missile components, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. These precision strikes were carried out using air, land, sea-based weapons, and UAVs.
The ministry confirmed that all targeted facilities were successfully hit. Additional operations targeted a Ukrainian military recruitment center, an airfield, and drone launch sites.
In the past 24 hours, over 130 temporary Ukrainian military locations were also struck, the ministry added.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian attacks affected multiple regions, including Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkov, Nikolaev, and Sumy.
Recently, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian territory, including Moscow, which Russian officials label as “terrorist attacks” deliberately aimed at civilian targets.
Between Friday evening and Saturday morning, Russian forces shot down approximately 180 Ukrainian drones inside Russia, with more than a dozen targeting Moscow.
Russia maintains its strikes focus on Ukrainian military infrastructure, denying attacks on civilians and accusing Kiev of placing air defenses in populated areas.
