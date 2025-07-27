403
Germany Plans Key Military Recruitment Drive
(MENAFN) The German Defense Ministry aims to recruit 40,000 new personnel annually by 2031, according to a report published on Thursday by a newspaper, referencing well-informed insiders.
Should the required numbers not be met through voluntary enlistment, the newspaper noted that teenagers could potentially be drafted into service.
According to sources within the ministry, the immediate objective is to expand the pool of voluntary reservists beginning next year.
Defense authorities indicated that if contract soldiers fail to meet the necessary figures, Berlin would reinstate compulsory military service for 18-year-olds starting in 2028.
A proposed legislative draft outlining these reforms is expected to be introduced to the cabinet in August. Following that, it will proceed to the parliamentary stage for potential enactment.
The plan envisions increasing the current figure of 15,000 volunteers by between 3,000 and 5,000 each year.
As detailed by the newspaper, the ministry hopes to attract recruits through enhanced salaries, subsidized driving licenses, and various financial incentives.
By 2027, all young males and female volunteers will be required to complete military forms that gauge their willingness to serve in the German military.
Those identified as promising candidates would then undergo optional medical evaluations aimed at providing a “situational overview” of their fitness for service, according to a broadcaster.
Germany has engaged in ongoing discussions about reinstating conscription since it was put on hold in 2011.
Like several other EU nations, Germany has been actively working to strengthen its military preparedness following the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.
