Ford Southern Africa Recalls Vehicles
(MENAFN) The Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has issued a recall for 1,050 Ranger and Everest models in the region, prompted by a possible engine flaw that might cause the vehicles to shut off unexpectedly while in motion, the company revealed on Thursday.
These particular vehicles are outfitted with 3.0L V6 powertrains and were assembled between June 2022 and March 2025.
As per Ford, there is a risk that the "left-side camshaft sprocket" could crack, which may result in the engine stalling and elevate the likelihood of an accident.
Out of the total recalled units, 995 are located in South Africa.
The manufacturer did not disclose a detailed breakdown for other countries such as Botswana, Namibia, and Eswatini, where 55 of the impacted vehicles have been registered collectively.
In recent months, FMCSA has withdrawn more than 5,000 vehicles across the region, highlighting recurring safety concerns in several of its well-known models.
Among previous recalls were 1,796 Puma vehicles, assembled between November 2021 and September 2024, which were pulled from the market due to a suspected defect in the fuel system that might result in "engine fires."
Additionally, the company recalled 2,872 EcoSport models, produced from April 2021 to July 2022, due to a fault in the "transmission assembly.
