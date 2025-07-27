Turkish Coast Guard Detains 38 Afghan Migrants Off Çanakkale Coast

The Turkish Coast Guard announced it had detained 38 Afghan migrants, including 20 children, on a plastic boat off Ayvacık in Çanakkale province.

According to Turkish media, the migrants were attempting to cross illegally from Turkey to Greece through the Aegean Sea when they were detected.

The interception took place on July 26, and after completing legal procedures, all detainees were transferred to a migrant detention center in Çanakkale.

Reports state the group was traveling in hazardous conditions aboard an overcrowded plastic boat. Turkey has intensified patrols in recent months to curb illegal crossings.

Authorities say this crackdown comes as more migrants attempt to reach Europe, particularly after the recent turmoil and instability in Afghanistan.

The Coast Guard also revealed that since 2020, it has stopped over 190,000 illegal sea crossing attempts along Turkey's western coastline.

Human rights organizations warn that while such operations prevent dangerous journeys, broader solutions are needed to address root causes driving migrants into perilous waters.

Observers stress that international cooperation, stronger asylum systems, and regional stability are essential to reducing the desperate attempts of thousands seeking safety and a better future.

