Aid Trucks Start Moving Towards Gaza Via Rafah Crossing: Egypt's Alqahera News TV

Aid trucks started moving towards Gaza from Egypt, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV said on Sunday, after mounting international pressure and warnings from relief agencies of starvation spreading in the enclave.

The Israeli military said hours earlier that 'humanitarian corridors' would be established for safe movement of United Nations convoys delivering aid to Gazans and that "humanitarian pauses" would be implemented in densely populated areas.

On Saturday, Israel said that it air dropped aid into the Gaza Strip and would open humanitarian corridors.

The he Egyptian state-affiliated TV channel posted a video showing trucks moving towards the Palestinian enclave, saying that Egyptian aid was on its way to Gaza:

Humanitarian chiefs are deeply sceptical that air drops can deliver enough food to tackle the deepening hunger crisis facing Gaza's more than two million inhabitants. They are instead demanding that Israel allow more overland convoys.

But British Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed the idea, vowing to work with Jordan to restart air drops.

Starmer's office said that in a call with his French and German counterparts the "prime minister set out how the UK will also be taking forward plans to work with partners such as Jordan to airdrop aid and evacuate children requiring medical assistance".

The United Arab Emirates said it would resume air drops "immediately".

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical and unprecedented level ," Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on X. "Air drops are resuming once more, immediately."