Regional Leaders Call for Cambodia-Thailand Peace

2025-07-27 02:49:15
(MENAFN) Regional leaders are intensifying pressure on Thailand and Cambodia to halt deadly border hostilities and re-engage in peaceful dialogue, as violence between the two nations spills into a second day.

Following China’s announcement that it is “mediating” between the Southeast Asian neighbors, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi on Friday urged both countries to “exercise maximum restraint,” adding he hoped tensions “will be eased peacefully through dialogue.” His remarks came during a phone conversation with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

The renewed fighting, which began Thursday with cross-border attacks involving airstrikes and rocket fire, has killed at least 16 people—15 Thai nationals and one Cambodian. The violence shows no signs of abating, as clashes continued into Friday.

The conflict has injured dozens and forced thousands to flee their homes on both sides of the border, triggering growing regional concern.

Cambodia’s Foreign Minister, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, reaffirmed the country’s “desire for a swift return to normalcy.”

On Thursday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, currently chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), spoke separately with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. He later reported that both leaders had demonstrated openness to de-escalation efforts.

China Urges ‘Calm, Careful Handling’ of Ongoing Crisis
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday condemned the escalating violence as "deeply distressing and concerning," emphasizing the conflict requires "calm and careful handling."

Wang made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

