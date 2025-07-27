Qatar Reaffirms Support For Persons With Disabilities With Inaugural Purple Saturday Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar yesterday, July 26, 2025, launched its inaugural Purple Saturday campaign, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity and supporting persons with disabilities across the nation.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Tourism through its marketing arm, Visit Qatar, the campaign underscores Qatar's unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities and fostering a more inclusive society.

This year's edition, which falls on July 26 (yesterday), has offers and services available until August 1, 2025 from participating establishments.

The Purple Saturday campaign aligns with Qatar's long-standing efforts to integrate persons with disabilities into all facets of society, as evidenced by its early ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008.

The initiative encourages beneficiaries to utilize electronic cards issued by the MSDF, granting access to tailored services and discounts across various sectors, including transportation, hospitality, and retail.

For instance, Qatar Rail and Metrotram Qatar are offering free weekly passes to cardholders, ensuring seamless mobility during the campaign period.

Local businesses, such as delivery service Snoonu and ride-hailing platform Rafeeq, have also joined the effort, providing exclusive offers to enhance accessibility and convenience.

The initiative builds on Qatar's notable achievements, such as the establishment of high-quality professional centers for persons with disabilities and the adoption of the Arab Decade for Persons with Disabilities 2023-2032, which promotes regional integration and empowerment.

Qatar's proactive approach was further highlighted during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which was lauded as the most inclusive edition in history, featuring sensory rooms and specialized facilities like the Al Shafallah Center at Hamad International Airport.

The Purple Saturday campaign extends this legacy, encouraging businesses and communities to prioritize accessibility.

Social media posts on X reflect strong public support, with users praising the initiative as a step toward a more inclusive Qatar.

This campaign also aligns with Qatar's Third National Strategy (2024-2030), which emphasizes sustainable development and societal inclusion.

By hosting events like the upcoming Multidimensional Arab Social Development Forum in October 2025, Qatar continues to lead regional efforts in disability inclusion.

The Purple Saturday initiative not only provides immediate benefits but also sets a precedent for sustained, meaningful change, reinforcing Qatar's role as a global advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities.

As the campaign unfolds, Qatar invites residents and visitors to explore the exclusive offers via Visit Qatar's platform, ensuring that every individual can experience the nation's vibrant culture and hospitality.

With Purple Saturday, Qatar is making every moment more inclusive, proving that accessibility is not just a policy but a way of life.