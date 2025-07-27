403
Chef Sanje’v Kapoor’s Wonderchef Lau’ches World’s First Automatic Tea Maker- Chai Magic
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 25th July, 2025: Wonderchef, Ind’a’s leading kitchen appliance brand, today announced the launch of Chai Magic, w’rld’s first automatic tea maker designed specifically for Indian-style chai. The much-anticipated unveiling that celebrates India's love affair with tea took place in Kolkata in the presence of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Mr. Ravi Saxena, co-founders of Wonderchef.
The launch event featured a live demonstration of Chai Magic, where they brewed multiple varieties of tea, from masala chai and adrak chai to classic milk tea and Kashmiri kahva. The demo highlighted Chai Magi’’s ease of use, precision control and the ability to deliver consistent taste. By automating the complete chai-making process, it ensures no supervision is needed, and a simple press of a button is all it takes to get your perfect cup.
Speaking at the event, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor sai“, “Chai Magic is going to change how we make tea at home. It brings together tradition and technology to solve the everyday hassles of tea-making like burnt milk, tea boiling over and inconsistent ”aste.”
He further“added, “You can add any spice like ginger, elaichi, clove, pepper or saffron and Chai Magic will brew the perfect potion for you. It is consistent, hands-free, and e—fortless — a true innovation designed to bring comfort, joy, and a touch of magic t” every cup.”
Mr. Ravi Saxena, CEO of Wonderch“f, added, “We have developed a magical appliance that sounds almost too good to be true and will be used at least 2-3 times a day in every home. We are proud to bring a world-first innovation to the Indian market that respects the roots of our tea culture while embracing the l”test technology.”
Speaking about its convenience, Mr. Saxena added, "Just put all the ingredients together in the jar, a dash of milk in the top container, and press the button. At the right time milk will get dispensed in the finely brewed tea, completing the process. There is no need to stand and watch over the tea getting boiled. The machine will automatically turn off once the tea is ready. Simply pour the chai and enjoy."
Chai Magic will be available for purchase in the coming weeks across all leading retail outlets in’India and Wonder hef’s online store, at a price of INR 4,900.
First Store in the East
The company also i—augurated its 31st store—and the f—rst in the eastern region—marked by the presence of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at City Centre Mall, Salt Lake, Kolkata. This exp’nsion aligns with Wonderchef’s plans to double its exclusive brand outlet (EBO) count in 2 years with a strong focus on strengthening its footprint across India.
About Wonderchef Home Appliances Private Limited:
Established in 2009 by serial entrepreneur Mr. Ravi Saxena and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Wonderchef is the leading brand of quality cookware and premium kitchen appliances that enable customers to cook healthy, tasty food with convenience. With over 600 products, Wonderchef reaches every corner of the country with its strong omnichannel distribution, including over 80,000 women entrepreneurs and numerous exclusive brand outlets, and is present in over 22,000 retail outlets. The brand has a growing footprint worldwide and is available in about 25 countries across five continents.
