Israeli Navy Seizes Gaza Aid Ship Handala
(MENAFN) Late Saturday, Israeli forces boarded the Gaza-bound humanitarian vessel Handala, which had 21 individuals on board, according to footage from a live broadcast.
The live video feed displayed Israeli soldiers boarding the ship and instructing the passengers, who are activists, to lift their hands.
“Handala intercepted!!!” declared the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the group overseeing the mission, via their Telegram channel.
The current status of both the crew and the activists remains uncertain, as the live transmission was suddenly interrupted during the operation.
Despite this, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that naval forces had successfully taken control of the ship.
“The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe,” the ministry stated.
According to a news outlet, “The boat will be towed to Ashdod Port by the Navy, and the activists will then be deported from the country.”
The Handala had transmitted a distress signal as Israeli naval units neared.
Departing from Italy, the ship was transporting essential items such as infant formula, food, and medical supplies, all in accordance with international maritime and humanitarian regulations.
Among the passengers are peaceful civilians, including elected officials, healthcare professionals, and aid workers.
