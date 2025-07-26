403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai-Based IT Company Wins Prestigious HR-Award For Employee Engagement And Happiness
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Reputation House was named among this year's winners alongside Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Customs, and the Ministry of Education of the UAE
Reputation House – a Dubai-based IT company – has been named the winner of the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in the category of Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year. The category that recognizes outstanding initiatives designed to boost employee engagement and workplace well-being. The company joins a distinguished group of winners from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Customs, and the Ministry of Education, all honored for their exceptional efforts in building thriving workplace cultures. “We're honored to stand alongside national offices like Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Customs. As a Dubai-born company expanding our global footprint, this award affirms our mission to bring human-centered digital solutions to teams around the world,” said Dima Raketa, CEO at Reputation House. The jury praised Reputation House for its human-centered approach and impactful internal programs, including:
Reputation House – a Dubai-based IT company – has been named the winner of the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in the category of Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year. The category that recognizes outstanding initiatives designed to boost employee engagement and workplace well-being. The company joins a distinguished group of winners from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Customs, and the Ministry of Education, all honored for their exceptional efforts in building thriving workplace cultures. “We're honored to stand alongside national offices like Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Customs. As a Dubai-born company expanding our global footprint, this award affirms our mission to bring human-centered digital solutions to teams around the world,” said Dima Raketa, CEO at Reputation House. The jury praised Reputation House for its human-centered approach and impactful internal programs, including:
-
A company-wide focus on people and unlocking individual potential;
Internal educational and coaching sessions that empower any team member to become a speaker;
Bilingual corporate newsletters and monthly digest;
A culture of gratitude and peer recognition.
The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers is one of the most respected global accolades celebrating excellence in HR, workplace culture, and leadership. Winners are selected by an international panel of judges and represent the highest standards of innovation and impact in employee experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment