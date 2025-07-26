Dubai-Based IT Company Wins Prestigious HR-Award For Employee Engagement And Happiness

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Reputation House was named among this year's winners alongside Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Customs, and the Ministry of Education of the UAE

Reputation House – a Dubai-based IT company – has been named the winner of the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in the category of Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year. The category that recognizes outstanding initiatives designed to boost employee engagement and workplace well-being.

The company joins a distinguished group of winners from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Customs, and the Ministry of Education, all honored for their exceptional efforts in building thriving workplace cultures.

“We're honored to stand alongside national offices like Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Customs. As a Dubai-born company expanding our global footprint, this award affirms our mission to bring human-centered digital solutions to teams around the world,”



A company-wide focus on people and unlocking individual potential;

Internal educational and coaching sessions that empower any team member to become a speaker;

Bilingual corporate newsletters and monthly digest; A culture of gratitude and peer recognition.

The jury praised Reputation House for its human-centered approach and impactful internal programs, including:

“This award is more than just recognition - it's proof that when you invest in people and build an environment of trust, the results speak for themselves. Our team is our greatest strength, and we're proud of what we've built together. Many of our team members work remotely across different countries, time zones, and cultural backgrounds - and we strive to create conditions that support everyone. We continuously invest in initiatives that enhance both engagement and employee happiness,”

“We believe in our people and they believe in us. That mutual trust is what allows us to build a cohesive, motivated team in modern hybrid and remote realities. We actively invest in a positive workplace culture, and it's rewarding to see that investment recognized on a global scale. This award belongs to the entire Reputation House team - to the culture we're creating together,”

In 2024, Reputation House was named the most awarded reputation management firm in the UAE, and this year's recognition further cements its position as a national and global leader in people-first innovation.

The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers is one of the most respected global accolades celebrating excellence in HR, workplace culture, and leadership. Winners are selected by an international panel of judges and represent the highest standards of innovation and impact in employee experience.