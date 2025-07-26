Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cause Of Shusha Wildfire Identified As Electrical Short Circuit

2025-07-26 03:09:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The July 25 wildfire in the Galaderesi village area of Azerbaijan's Shusha district was caused by an electrical malfunction, Azernews reports, citing a joint statement issued by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

An investigation revealed that the fire was triggered by a short circuit in a power pole located in the area.

Emergency crews from the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations quickly responded and extinguished the blaze, which affected approximately four hectares of pastureland.

Firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to the nearby forested areas.

