Defense Forces Eliminate A Russian Colonel Who Commanded Assaults In The Velykyi Burluk Sector
“According to operational information, Defense Forces soldiers eliminated Colonel Lebedev, commander of the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian army, who commanded assault operations in the Velykyi Burluk sector,” the report said.Read also: In Russia, funeral business remains only beneficiary of civilian sector of economy - intel
As reported by Ukrinform, in June, assault troops from the Black Swan battalion eliminated one of the commanders of a motorized rifle regiment of the Russian army in the Sumy Region.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment