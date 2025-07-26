MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia of troops, according to Ukrinform.

“According to operational information, Defense Forces soldiers eliminated Colonel Lebedev, commander of the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian army, who commanded assault operations in the Velykyi Burluk sector,” the report said.

In Russia, funeral business remains only beneficiary of civilian sector of economy - intel

As reported by Ukrinform, in June, assault troops from the Black Swan battalion eliminated one of the commanders of a motorized rifle regiment of the Russian army in the Sumy Region.

Illustrative photo