What Happened To The Panamanian Baseball Player? Adán Sánchez Is In Trouble With The US Justice System

What Happened To The Panamanian Baseball Player? Adán Sánchez Is In Trouble With The US Justice System -
What Happened?
According to the petition posted on change,“On June 29, 2025, Adán Sánchez was involved in an episode of violence with Aileen Cano Padilla (the mother of his child), in which Aileen was injured. Adán allegedly acted in self-defense after Aileen allegedly attacked him. The injury occurred near his armpit, and according to statements and surrounding evidence, Adán was forced to react in a moment of fear and adrenaline.” The request emphasizes that Aileen Cano Padilla“has a documented history of physical and mental abuse toward her ex-partners. It is also alleged that the young woman acted violently during the incident, despite the presence of her two other children (from previous partners) in the vehicle.”
“Adán Sánchez's situation is an example of how young people, especially those without a criminal record, can quickly become victims of the justice system if the full context is not considered. He currently faces charges that do not reflect the full story or the abuse he suffered,” the statement added. Adán Sánchez, who was signed by the Chicago Cubs for $1.5 million, has no history of violence or abuse. “His loved ones believe the incident took him by surprise, he felt overwhelmed, and he acted solely out of self-preservation,” the petition adds.
They are also calling for an investigation into Aileen Cano Padilla for her history of alleged abuse. Recent social media content shows alleged verbal abuse by Aileen toward Sánchez. A video posted on YouTube shows Sánchez appearing before an Arizona judge at 11:17 p.m. on June 29. At the time, he was issued a $100,000 bail and was barred from approaching the victim and her one-year-old son. In early June, the Cubs released the Panamanian player. His 2022 contract, worth $1.5 million, is the highest ever for a Panamanian player.
