Georgiaazerbaijan Relations Continue To Strengthen, Says Georgian Ambassador

MENAFN - AzerNews) Relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are steadily progressing and growing stronger, said Georgia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, following the Azerbaijan–Georgia Youth Forum held in Baku,reports.

“We enjoy brotherly ties and a relationship built on strategic partnership. This event is particularly important because it offers young people from both countries the chance to learn about each other's cultures and traditions,” the ambassador stated.

He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of both countries for their support in organizing the forum.