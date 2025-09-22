Apex Health Recognized By Arab Hospitals Federation With Five Distinction Awards Under Gold Initiative Certificate - Star Of Excellence In Patient Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As the fastest-growing healthcare provider in the MENA region, Apex Health stands out for its exceptional patient-centered care with earning five recognition awards.

Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding and one of the Middle East and North Africa's leading healthcare providers, has achieved a remarkable milestone in its journey, with the organization itself, along with four of its hospitals recognized among the winners of the Arab Hospitals Federation's Gold Initiative Certificate - Star of Excellence in Patient Experience. Each hospital achieved distinction in its own category, reflecting Apex Health's unwavering commitment to delivering patient-centered excellence care across its hospitals.

The recognition took place during a ceremony held on Wednesday, under the patronage and in the presence of distinguished leaders, with the participation of the Arab Hospitals Federation, the support and knowledge contribution of The Beryl Institute, and the presence of leading healthcare institutions from across the Arab world.

Following a rigorous evaluation by a jury panel in collaboration with The Beryl Institute. These hospitals stood out among 267 participating healthcare institutions from 10 countries for their excellence in safety, quality, innovation, governance, and the overall patient journey. For Apex Health, this achievement reinforces its reputation for operational excellence, innovative practices, and a culture that places patients at the heart of everything it does.

Apex Health's celebrated itself and four of its hospitals in both Qatar and Iraq, each earning top positions in multiple categories within the Gold Initiative Certificate. In Qatar, The View Hospital, and the Military Medical City Hospital, managed by EWS stood out, while in Iraq, Al Imam Al Hassan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital in Karbala Governance and Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qar Governance were distinguished.

Apex Health itself was honored with a Recognition Award under the Gold Initiative Certificate – Star of Excellence in Patient Experience. This distinction highlights the group's dedication to delivering trusted, high-quality healthcare, building a resilient and sustainable health system, and fostering innovation across all its projects and partnerships.

The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, has been recognized for its leadership in clinical excellence and continuity of care, and earned Gold in both Safety and Quality of Care and Continuity of Care and Transition Management. A reflection of its commitment to ensuring every patient's journey is safe, smooth, and supported at every stage.

The Military Medical City Hospital, managed by EWS, has been acknowledged for its progressive approach to healthcare innovation, with achieving Silver in Sustainability, Innovation & Technology, reflecting its efforts to integrate advanced solutions, adopt sustainable practices, and continually enhance the way care is delivered.

Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospitall, Dhi Qar Governance, Iraq, in recognition for its strong governance and organizational culture, received a Silver in Leadership, Governance, Policy & Culture, highlighting its commitment to effective leadership, clear policies, and a supportive environment that puts patients first.

Al Imam Al Hassan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital, Karbala Governance،Iraq, has been recognized for its high standards in clinical safety, and was awarded Silver in Safety and Quality of Care, underscoring its dedication to protecting patients, upholding rigorous safety protocols, and delivering reliable, high-quality treatment.

Commenting on the achievement, Joseph Hazel, Group Chief Executive Officer, Apex Health, said:“This is a proud moment for our entire team. Earning a Recognition Award along with five certificates in Qatar and Iraq across different categories is more than recognition, it's a reflection of our people's dedication, our patients' trust, and our vision to set new benchmarks in healthcare across the MENA. Our success is strengthened by trusted international partnerships and strong relationships with government entities which have been instrumental in advancing the quality of care we provide, and this belongs to every member of our hospitals who works tirelessly to deliver care that is safe, innovative, and deeply personal.”

The recognition from the Arab Hospitals Federation underscores Apex Health's vision to shape a healthier future through trusted care, advanced technology, and global partnerships with delivering measurable improvements in healthcare outcomes and patient satisfaction.