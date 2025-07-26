403
Ford takes back more automobiles in Africa over safety concerns
(MENAFN) Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has issued a recall for 1,050 Ranger and Everest models in the region due to a possible engine defect that may cause the vehicles to stall while driving, the company announced on Thursday. The affected vehicles, fitted with 3.0L V6 engines, were produced between June 2022 and March 2025. Ford warned that a fracture in the left-side camshaft sprocket could lead to engine failure, increasing the risk of accidents. Nearly 995 of these vehicles are located in South Africa, with the remaining 55 registered in Botswana, Namibia, and Eswatini combined.
This recall adds to recent actions by FMCSA, which has pulled over 5,000 vehicles in Southern Africa over various safety issues. Earlier recalls included 1,796 Puma models (built between November 2021 and September 2024) due to a potential fuel system fire risk, and 2,872 EcoSport models (produced from April 2021 to July 2022) over a transmission problem.
Ford assured customers that all affected vehicles will be inspected and repaired free of charge at authorized dealerships. FMCSA spokesperson Dudu Nxele emphasized the company’s commitment to customer safety and service.
This is not the first major recall for FMCSA; in January 2017, it recalled the Kuga model (manufactured between December 2012 and February 2014) following over 80 fire-related incidents. Established in 1923 in Port Elizabeth, FMCSA was South Africa’s first automobile manufacturer, founded just 20 years after Henry Ford launched the Ford Motor Company in the US.
