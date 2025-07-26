Circassian Diaspora's Fight For Justice Amid International Political Complexities

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Circassian genocide and forced deportation of 1864 remain among the darkest chapters of 19th-century history in the North Caucasus. This tragic event, often referred to as the“Great Exile,” was a direct result of the Russian Empire's colonial policies aimed at crushing Circassian resistance-most notably following the prolonged resistance led by Imam Shamil. On May 21, 1864, after a fierce conflict, the Russian Empire decisively defeated the Circassians, triggering the mass deportation of approximately 1.5 million people from their ancestral lands in the North Caucasus to the Ottoman Empire, covering present-day Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, and other regions. Hundreds of thousands perished from hunger, disease, and exhaustion during this forced migration.

To date, only a few countries, including Georgia (2011), East Turkestan (government in exile, 2023), and Ukraine (2025), have officially recognized the Circassian genocide. The Circassian diaspora, estimated at around 7 million worldwide, continues its tireless campaign for international recognition and the right of return. The United Circassian Council has recently called on major international organizations , such as the United Nations, European Union, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and UNESCO, to support the recognition of this historical injustice.

Given these developments, Azernews asked Caucasus history researcher and author Cem Kumuk for his perspective on how the Circassian genocide recognition effort might resonate in the international community, and what role countries with strong historical ties to the Circassian people, such as Türkiye, could play in this process:

“Circassian and North Caucasian civil society organizations involved in immigration have been fighting for decades to have the Circassian genocide widely recognized in the international arena. It is well known that official recognition of genocide claims depends on legitimacy granted by the United Nations Security Council. However, ironically, all permanent members of the Security Council with veto power have histories involving genocide. This creates a significant bottleneck, making it unlikely that any genocide claim, including the Circassian genocide, will be accepted by the Security Council. Moreover, even if the Security Council were to accept the allegations of the Circassian genocide, it lacks sanctioning power over the current Russian Federation," Cem Kumruk noted.

He added that it is challenging for individual states to recognize the Circassian genocide through official parliamentary resolutions due to their energy, trade, and diplomatic relations with Russia. Official recognition, as seen in the case of Ukraine, often depends on a country's political relations with Russia having escalated to conflict.

"While the Circassian genocide is often overlooked in international diplomatic circles for these reasons, Russia has long been condemned in the global public conscience for its brutal actions against the Circassians 160 years ago. No official confirmation or denial can change this reality.

Therefore, the fundamental focus of the Circassian struggle should not be solely on formal recognition of the genocide but on legalizing and facilitating the return of Circassians to their ancestral homeland. This will require cooperation and concrete measures from relevant states, especially Russia. Today, the Circassians seek justice, not revenge,” he he concluded.