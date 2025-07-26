403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over half of all payments for Russian exports are being made in rubles
(MENAFN) For the first time, over half of all payments for Russian exports are being made in rubles, according to data from the Russian central bank. This milestone reflects Moscow’s ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on Western financial systems following its exclusion from SWIFT in 2022 due to sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.
In May 2025, ruble-based transactions accounted for 52.4% of export payments—slightly up from April’s 52%—marking the first time the ruble exceeded 50% across all major trading regions. These changes align with Russia’s broader strategy to move away from using the US dollar and euro in international trade.
According to Tatiana Belyanchikova, a finance expert from Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, this rise also reflects a decline in the use of currencies from so-called "friendly" countries. She explained that many of Russia’s trading partners now prefer rubles due to lower conversion fees and better trade terms.
By region, ruble use was highest in Oceania (94.2%), followed by the Caribbean (92.1%) and Africa (84.6%). Even Europe and North America saw ruble payments rise to 59.8% and 51.9%, respectively.
Ruble transactions were especially dominant in trade with neighboring countries and strategic partners like China, where nearly 95% of trade was conducted in rubles or yuan by the end of 2024.
Analysts interpret the shift as a sign of Russia’s rapid push toward de-dollarization, with many partners adopting the ruble to navigate around sanctions and reshape global financial relationships.
In May 2025, ruble-based transactions accounted for 52.4% of export payments—slightly up from April’s 52%—marking the first time the ruble exceeded 50% across all major trading regions. These changes align with Russia’s broader strategy to move away from using the US dollar and euro in international trade.
According to Tatiana Belyanchikova, a finance expert from Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, this rise also reflects a decline in the use of currencies from so-called "friendly" countries. She explained that many of Russia’s trading partners now prefer rubles due to lower conversion fees and better trade terms.
By region, ruble use was highest in Oceania (94.2%), followed by the Caribbean (92.1%) and Africa (84.6%). Even Europe and North America saw ruble payments rise to 59.8% and 51.9%, respectively.
Ruble transactions were especially dominant in trade with neighboring countries and strategic partners like China, where nearly 95% of trade was conducted in rubles or yuan by the end of 2024.
Analysts interpret the shift as a sign of Russia’s rapid push toward de-dollarization, with many partners adopting the ruble to navigate around sanctions and reshape global financial relationships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment