403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S., Qatar on Verge of Sealing Deal for Boeing 747-8
(MENAFN) The US and Qatar are on the verge of finalizing an agreement to transfer a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the Pentagon, which is expected to eventually serve as the next Air Force One, according to documents reviewed by media.
A memorandum of understanding, signed on July 7 by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatari Defense Minister Soud bin Abulrahaman Al-Thani, outlines the aircraft's donation to the US Department of Defense with no conditions attached.
However, sources familiar with the deal indicate that it is still pending final approval after further revisions were requested. Once approved, the US Air Force will begin extensive renovations on the aircraft, a process projected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take several years.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink previously told lawmakers that the refurbishing effort would be completed within a year, at an estimated cost of less than $400 million. This estimate, however, has faced skepticism, particularly from some Democratic lawmakers who argue that the actual costs and timeline may differ significantly.
The deal, initially unveiled in the spring of 2023, has stirred significant controversy. Critics have questioned the legality and practicality of the donation, especially given reports suggesting that the aircraft might eventually be handed over to President Trump’s presidential library.
At a Senate hearing, Hegseth was asked about the renovation costs but declined to provide details, citing national security concerns. This decision prompted sharp criticism from Democratic Senator Jack Reed, who demanded answers on the matter: “Why can’t it be revealed in this setting?” Reed asked, raising concerns about transparency in both the process and the budgeting.
To finance the refurbishment, the Pentagon is reportedly planning to redirect funds from the delayed Sentinel missile program. This adjustment is part of a broader budget reallocation included in a recently approved $150 billion defense package.
The final agreement emphasizes that the aircraft will comply with both US and Qatari legal frameworks but imposes no further restrictions on its use. Notably, language specifying that the plane must remain in US Air Force custody was removed after objections from Washington.
A memorandum of understanding, signed on July 7 by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatari Defense Minister Soud bin Abulrahaman Al-Thani, outlines the aircraft's donation to the US Department of Defense with no conditions attached.
However, sources familiar with the deal indicate that it is still pending final approval after further revisions were requested. Once approved, the US Air Force will begin extensive renovations on the aircraft, a process projected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take several years.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink previously told lawmakers that the refurbishing effort would be completed within a year, at an estimated cost of less than $400 million. This estimate, however, has faced skepticism, particularly from some Democratic lawmakers who argue that the actual costs and timeline may differ significantly.
The deal, initially unveiled in the spring of 2023, has stirred significant controversy. Critics have questioned the legality and practicality of the donation, especially given reports suggesting that the aircraft might eventually be handed over to President Trump’s presidential library.
At a Senate hearing, Hegseth was asked about the renovation costs but declined to provide details, citing national security concerns. This decision prompted sharp criticism from Democratic Senator Jack Reed, who demanded answers on the matter: “Why can’t it be revealed in this setting?” Reed asked, raising concerns about transparency in both the process and the budgeting.
To finance the refurbishment, the Pentagon is reportedly planning to redirect funds from the delayed Sentinel missile program. This adjustment is part of a broader budget reallocation included in a recently approved $150 billion defense package.
The final agreement emphasizes that the aircraft will comply with both US and Qatari legal frameworks but imposes no further restrictions on its use. Notably, language specifying that the plane must remain in US Air Force custody was removed after objections from Washington.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment