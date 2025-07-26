403
Ukrainian UAV Attack in Russia Causes Two Deaths
(MENAFN) Two individuals lost their lives following a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strike in the Zimovnikovsky area of Russia’s Rostov province, according to the interim regional leader on Saturday.
"A car burned near the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway as a result of a UAV attack," Yury Slyusar stated on Telegram.
The two victims perished at the scene, and efforts to confirm their identities are underway, he added.
Slyusar further mentioned that anti-aircraft units intercepted additional drone incursions across the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Sholokhovsky territories.
The strikes led to electrical outages in the Chukarinsky locality of Sholokhovsky, along with destruction to private homes, he noted.
