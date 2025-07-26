4Th Test: It Is A Bit Of A Pinch Yourself Moment, Says Root On Being Second-Highest Run-Scorer In Tests

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, July 26 (IANS) After becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Tests, premier England batter Joe Root called it a 'pinch-yourself moment' to be mentioned in the same sentence alongside many great batters.

On day three's play of the fourth Test against India, Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting while scoring 150 - his 38th Test century – at Old Trafford. Root is now only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time run-scorers in Tests.

"It is pretty cool. When you look at the names there on that list, all people as a kid growing up, that's who I would try and be in the garden, in the street, on the driveway. At my local club, we would play mini Test matches, me and my brother, anyone else that was knocking around the local club.”

“One day I'd try and be Ricky Ponting, the next I'd try and be Kumar Sangakkara or Brian Lara. Not left-handed. Not left-handed but same back lift, trying to try it all out and pretend that I was at different parts of the world scoring Test match hundreds. Even just to be mentioned in the same sentence as these guys is a bit of a pinch yourself moment, so it is pretty cool,” said Root on Sky Sports' broadcast ahead of day four's play.

The right-handed batter also said he didn't think much about himself and his milestones, adding that his focus has been on helping England win the game. "It's easy to get caught up in this sort of stuff but, at the end of the day, you're playing against India in one of the biggest series there is, on a crucial day's play. You're really trying and get ahead and into a position to win a Test match, with the sun out. It's not about you, it's about winning the game."

Asked if Root can eclipse Tendulkar to become the leading run-scorer in Tests, former England captain Michael Atherton said, "Root averages about 85 runs a Test match, so he'd likely need 30 Test matches to get up to Sachin. You never know what lies ahead in terms of freak injuries, sport can be a cruel mistress."

"But given a fair wind he should be up to Tendulkar in around two and a half years. Given how he's playing right now - the best he's ever played - and given there's no diminishing of his love and desire for the game, the numbers will likely take care of themselves."